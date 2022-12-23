in Contract Awards, News

CSI to Support USCIS Risk Management Program

whiteMocca/Shutterstock.com
CSI to Support USCIS Risk Management Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cyber Security Innovations will provide risk management operations support to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under a $45 million contract.

The Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) company will help USCIS update cybersecurity authorization practices and standardize continuous monitoring processes in support of the Information Assurance Security Services 2 program, CSI said Thursday.

Contract work also involves providing subject matter expertise to USCIS risk management branch head, protecting systems and developing a mentorship program for the agency information system security officer.

CSI added that company services will support the agency’s process improvement and automation efforts well as compliance with frameworks set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Cyber Security InnovationsCybersecurityGovconInformation Assurance Security Services 2 programRisk managementU.S. citizenship and immigration servicesUSCIS

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Catawba-Trinity JV Wins DOE Environmental Management Office Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Catawba-Trinity JV Wins DOE Environmental Management Office Support Contract
CAES to Supply Antenna Components for Lockheed's Naval Electronic Warfare Modernization Work; Mike Kahn Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CAES to Supply Antenna Components for Lockheed’s Naval Electronic Warfare Modernization Work; Mike Kahn Quoted