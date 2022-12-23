CSI to Support USCIS Risk Management Program

Cyber Security Innovations will provide risk management operations support to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under a $45 million contract.

The Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) company will help USCIS update cybersecurity authorization practices and standardize continuous monitoring processes in support of the Information Assurance Security Services 2 program, CSI said Thursday.

Contract work also involves providing subject matter expertise to USCIS risk management branch head, protecting systems and developing a mentorship program for the agency information system security officer.

CSI added that company services will support the agency’s process improvement and automation efforts well as compliance with frameworks set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.