CTC Business Awarded Navy Contract to Sustain Legacy Electro-mechanical System; Ed Peretin Quoted

A Concurrent Technologies Corp. company has won an $18 million contract from the Naval Supply Systems Command to produce spare parts of a CTC-developed electro-mechanical system.

Under the award, Enterprise Ventures Corp. will be responsible for manufacturing nine hydraulic winches for the Carriage, Stream, Tow and Recovery System, which serve as one of the primary subassemblies of the technology, the Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based organization announced on Tuesday.

CSTRS enables the safe deployment and recovery of numerous weapon systems for naval mine countermeasure operations, providing an additional safety measure for crew and ships conducting shallow water missions.

The launch and handling technology was developed by CTC over two decades ago before being transitioned to EVC and expanding to include sustainment support services such as spare parts fabrication and depot-level repair for the U.S. Navy.

Multiple Navy squadrons are currently using the system to help keep global waterways secure.

CSTRS requires regular maintenance to remain operational. All sustainment efforts are now being executed at EVC in Johnstown.

“This contract is significant on several levels. It’s gratifying that an asset started from a blank sheet of paper at CTC is now being sustained years later by EVC,” stated Ed Peretin, president of the company.

“We are grateful for everyone at CTC and EVC who have contributed to this effort, which is a true example of our teamwork, and ultimately benefits our warfighters,” he added.