Darin Cabral Appointed Constellis CFO; Terry Ryan Quoted

Darin Cabral has been named chief financial officer of Constellis , a role in which he will be responsible for all of the company’s financial operations beginning on Dec. 12.

Succeeding Richard Hozik , Cabral will assume the supervision of accounting, financial reporting, tax, business control, treasury and financial planning and analysis, Constellis said Thursday.

“We are excited for Darin to assume his role as a financial and strategic partner helping us continue to grow our business profitability with a laser focus on cash flow generation. The Constellis Board and I believe Darin will be an immediate contributor, driving excellence in the finance function as the company pursues and executes on notable new business opportunities in partnership with our customers,” said Terry Ryan , CEO of Constellis and previous Wash100 Award winner.

Cabral has a proven history of driving profitable growth across multiple business cycles. He holds nearly three decades of cross-functional experience in leading financial operations, mergers and acquisitions integration and international financial management.

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of finance and sector finance and integration at Peraton.

Prior to joining Peraton, he held leadership positions at Perspecta, DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.