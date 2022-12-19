Defcon AI Announces Members of Board of Directors & Advisers

Defcon AI, a developer of modeling and simulation software for military logistics applications, has introduced the members to its board of directors and advisers.

Mark Esper, the inaugural member of Defcon AI’s board of directors and a three-time Wash100 awardee, is joined by five new additions including the three executives who co-founded artificial intelligence-focused company Red Cell Partners in September, Defcon AI said Friday.

Defcon AI’s board of directors are:

Yisroel Brumer, co-founder and the CEO of Defcon AI and president of Red Cell Partners

Mark Esper, former secretary of the Department of Defense and current director and chairman of the national security practice at Red Cell Partners

Roger Ferguson, chief investment officer and a director at Red Cell Partners

Christine Fox, senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and previous Wash100 recipient

Paul Selva, co-founder and the chief strategy officer at Defcon AI and an operating partner at Red Cell’s national security practice

Grant Verstandig, co-founder, chairman and CEO at Red Cell Partners

The company also announced the five members of its advisory board: