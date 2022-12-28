Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Energy-Efficient Heaters for DOD Buildings

The Defense Innovation Unit issued a commercial solutions opening for technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of space and water heating systems in the Department of Defense’s buildings.

DIU said it is looking to prototype cost-effective innovations that can improve on air-source heat pumps and HP water heaters and are usable in workspaces, barracks and other DOD facilities.

To achieve an energy-efficient space and water heating system, the defense agency is seeking technologies that are equipped with low global warming potential refrigerants and multi-zone temperature control.

DIU also prefers to have remote management capabilities and a data capture platform for energy usage monitoring. The product should be easy to integrate with existing water as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning structures.

Interested tech vendors, energy services companies and utilities that previously worked for DOD may submit their proposals until Jan. 16.