Pentagon Accounting Office Requests Info on Financial System Maintenance, Development

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service is requesting industry input on information technology support services needed to help develop and maintain its federal accounting system. 

A maintenance and development contract is being considered to cover documentation and analysis to design, develop, test and implement automated capabilities in the Defense Integrated Financial System, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov. 

Work will also include systems documentation modification; software design, development and test analysis; problem and performance analysis; functional and technical assistance; risk management and project management; and technical and operational training. 

The period of performance is one base year and two option years. Contract work will occur at a DFAS site in Indianapolis, Indiana, or Cleveland, Ohio.

Responses to the request for information are due Jan. 17.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

