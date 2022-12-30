DISA Issues Security Technical Implementation Guide for TOSS 4 Operating System

The Defense Information Systems Agency has released a security technical implementation guide to ensure the secure installation of the Tri-Lab Operating System Stack 4.

The TOSS 4 STIG outlines requirements to guide the installation of the production simulation environment in compliance with the Defense Department’s security requirements, the DoD Cyber Exchange said Thursday.

TOSS is a Red Hat Linux-based operating system designed for a common computing environment used by three National Nuclear Security Administration laboratories: Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos and Sandia.

Developed at the Department of Energy, the software stack provides full life cycle support to run the Tri-Lab Linux Capacity Clusters at the NNSA laboratories.

The guide is available to the public via the Cyber Exchange site.