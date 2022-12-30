in News

DISA Issues Security Technical Implementation Guide for TOSS 4 Operating System

Image Title: Defense Information Systems Agency Source: Wikipedia/Public Domain
DISA Issues Security Technical Implementation Guide for TOSS 4 Operating System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Defense Information Systems Agency has released a security technical implementation guide to ensure the secure installation of the Tri-Lab Operating System Stack 4

The TOSS 4 STIG outlines requirements to guide the installation of the production simulation environment in compliance with the Defense Department’s security requirements, the DoD Cyber Exchange said Thursday.

TOSS is a Red Hat Linux-based operating system designed for a common computing environment used by three National Nuclear Security Administration laboratories: Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos and Sandia.

Developed at the Department of Energy, the software stack provides full life cycle support to run the Tri-Lab Linux Capacity Clusters at the NNSA laboratories.

The guide is available to the public via the Cyber Exchange site.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

DISAGovconSecurity Technical Implementation GuideTOSS 4 STIGTri-Lab Operating System Stack

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Former Pavilion VP Michael Tanner Joins Panzura to Lead Federal Sales Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Pavilion VP Michael Tanner Joins Panzura to Lead Federal Sales Efforts