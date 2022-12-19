DLA Launches Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity Solicitations; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Defense Logistics Agency has issued two solicitations for its planned purchase of carbon pollution-free electricity that aligns with a goal to have a CFE sector by 2035.

The Department of Defense said Friday DLA Energy calls for proposals to participate in the Duke Energy Green Source Advantage program for South and North Carolina via a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov.

The initiative aims to bring new clean energy supplies onto the grid in line with DOD requirements in both states. Responses to the notice should be submitted by Feb. 17, 2023, with DLA Energy looking to award 10- to 15-year contracts.

In a separate solicitation notice, the agency is drumming up proposals for CFE and other electricity load for DOD installations and federal civilian agency facilities within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ area of coverage. Work could run for a 36-month period.

Interested parties can submit their proposals until Feb. 14, 2023.

“Leading the transition to clean energy is critical to U.S. national security: it can make U.S. military installations more resilient, our operating forces more agile, and our country more competitive in the face of rapidly-shifting global energy markets,” said Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense and two-time Wash100 awardee.