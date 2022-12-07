Empower AI Wins Army Cybersecurity Support Order; Paul Dillahay Quoted

https://www.empower.ai/paul-a-dillahay

Empower AI has secured a potential two-year, $14 million task order to provide cybersecurity support services to the mission engineering directorate under the U.S. Army’s Information Systems Engineering Command.

ISEC awarded the order, which has one base year and one option year, through the Total Engineering and Integration Services IV procurement vehicle, the company said Wednesday.

The command tasked Empower AI to help manage the life cycle of Army cybersecurity operations, assess and validate security controls and perform information technology support work.

“Helping the Army strengthen its cybersecurity position around the world is an important part of the Army’s mission and the nation’s overall security. We are proud to support these efforts in every way possible,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of Empower AI and four-time Wash100 Award winner.

The company will carry out the work at Fort Huachuca in Arizona and at other bases of the service branch across the globe.

This award coincides with the enterprise’s reception of an $11 million Army contract in November, under which Empower AI is providing IT support to the Security Control Assessor to the 7th Signal Command (Theater).