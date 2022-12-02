Ensco-Led Industry Team to Build, Test DOE Fortis Railcar; Jeff Stevens Quoted

The Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy has selected an Ensco-led team to fabricate and test a prototype railcar envisioned to transport high-level radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel.

Ensco said Thursday it will partner with Kasgro Rail, Oak Ridge Technologies and RailcarCo to support the testing of the eight-axle, flat-deck railcar, dubbed Fortis, at the Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

Under the contract, Ensco will work to obtain conditional approval from the Association of American Railroads’ Equipment Engineering Committee to use the railcar to transport large containers of radioactive material.

“Our team of scientists, engineers and partners will work together to construct a prototype vehicle and conduct all testing required to secure AAR approval for use of the vehicle to move radioactive materials safely and efficiently throughout the U.S.,” said Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco.

Fortis will be used with Atlas, a 12-axle railcar being developed to transport larger containers of high-level radioactive material.