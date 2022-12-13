in Executive Moves, News

Former Lockheed Exec Erik Daehler Named Sierra Space’s VP of Orbital Systems, Services

Erik Daehler, former senior director at Lockheed Martin, has joined Sierra Nevada Corp.‘s space-focused business arm as vice president of orbital systems and services, according to his LinkedIn post.

The executive has over two decades of aerospace and defense experience and is now responsible for the development of satellite products and services at Sierra Space.

Previously, he was focused on next generation satellite communications product offerings as senior director of the protected communications mission area in Lockheed’s military space organization. The U.S. Space Force and the Space Development Agency are some of their customers.

His career also includes time with Boeing as its director of product innovation, leading the development of new satellite platforms for the company’s space business.

