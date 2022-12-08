Mile Corrigan on Noblis’ Service Standards & Federal Sector Innovation

Mile Corrigan profile

Mile Corrigan succeeded Amr ElSawy as president and CEO of Noblis in October as the next step in her 21-year career with the Reston, Virginia-based nonprofit science and technology company.

In a recent conversation with GovCon Wire, Corrigan discussed the four pillars of the firm’s service and her growth agenda for the organization.

“At Noblis, we stand and live by our common purpose. It’s all about enriching lives and making our nation safer with our shared passion for excellence and innovation—and establishing trust and confidence with every colleague, every time. This is the basis for the Noblis experience that sets the bar high for our service standards which call for us to be ethical, respectful, innovative and efficient.”

“I’ve got a heavy agenda for the foreseeable future with many things to accomplish and encapsulate in terms of growth. At the highest level, I want everything we do to focus on continuous evolution and growth.”

She also offered her perspective on how the company employs digital technology to support customer operations.

“We’ve automated most of our business processes across the organization and we’ve long been operating in a cloud environment. So, when new technologies emerge, we test them for ourselves and for our customers.”

