Fairbanks Morse Defense Secures $90M Navy IDIQ for Combat Ship Engine Support

Fairbanks Morse Defense will cover equipment manufacturing support for the main propulsion diesel engines of a U.S. Navy littoral combat ship under a recently awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract amounting to $89.9 million.

The solely-sourced contract requires the Beloit, Wisconsin-headquartered company to provide engineering and technical support for Colt-Pielstick 16PA6B engines on the Navy’s Freedom-variant LCS, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be conducted globally per delivery order and the Navy’s operations and maintenance funds for fiscal 2023 will be utilized for the base year of the contract.

Fairbanks Morse Defense’s PAB6 diesel engines are equipped with redesigned connecting rod, crankshaft, cylinder head and liner with anti-bore polishing ring.

Written by Regina Garcia

