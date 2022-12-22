Former C3 AI Exec Steven Coles Joins RegScale as Public Sector General Manager

RegScale has chosen Steven Coles, former Elastic and C3 AI executive, to become the new general manager of its public sector business.

Coles will lead services at the software company to ensure its customers have the necessary platforms for complying with government requirements, and to help grow its federal market footprint, RegScale said.

At Elastic, Coles managed one of the four global operations and reported to the board of directors of the foreign ownership, control or influence mitigated entity.

The executive was also president and general manager of C3 AI, a company that provides enterprise artificial intelligence software. He brings to his new role more than 20 years of industry experience, having served as vice president at Oracle, Nicira and VMWare.

Coles’ appointment comes four months after RegScale completed a $20 million Series A funding round. The company intended the investment for sales growth and marketing initiatives targeting the government, financial institutions, energy companies and utilities.