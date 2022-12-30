Former Pavilion VP Michael Tanner Joins Panzura to Lead Federal Sales Efforts

Michael Tanner, former federal vice president and general manager at Pavilion Data, has joined Panzura to serve as senior director of federal sales at the San Jose, California-based data management platform developer, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

The executive spend more than three years at Pavilion, where he was appointed to establish the federal government-focused business of the software company.

Tanner’s industry experience also includes time at Global Knowledge as managing federal sales director, Dell EMC as senior manager and Rubrik as senior director.

Earlier in his career, Tanner served as federal storage director at Hewlett-Packard. He was also president and CEO at Hitachi Data Systems Federal, which markets HDS offerings and services to the U.S. federal landscape.