General Atomics Books Order for Navy Aircraft Launch & Recovery System Sustainment

Naval Air Systems Command has awarded General Atomics a five-year, $43.8 million order to help the U.S. Navy sustain its aircraft launch and recovery technology.

General Atomics will perform configuration management, logistics product updates, program planning support, technical support and engineering for the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear systems sustainment effort, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Eighty-three percent of work will occur in San Diego, California, and the rest in Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Navy expects General Atomics to complete work in December 2027. The order was made under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement.

In June, EMALS and AAG achieved 10,000 aircraft launches and recoveries aboard USS Gerald R. Ford.

EMALS is an electromagnetic technology-powered system that launches aircraft from a carrier deck and AAG is a turbo-electric system that supports the deceleration of aircraft.