General Dynamics Subsidiary Recognizes Contributions of 8 Small Businesses

General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business recognized eight small businesses for their contributions to supporting company customers in the defense and government landscape.

General Dynamics Missions Systems said Wednesday it is currently partnered with over 22,000 small businesses and employs almost 5,000 minority-, women- or Veteran owned suppliers.

Ann Rusher, vice president of supply chain management at GDMS, underscored the partnerships’ role in furthering the diversity of innovation in the U.S.

“We are proud to partner with so many suppliers who not only share our passion for innovation but also our commitment to meeting the customer’s critical mission needs,” she added.

The 2022 General Dynamics Mission Systems Small Business Award winners are as follows: