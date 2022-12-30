in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics to Support Development, Maintenance of Air Force’s ISR Network

General Dynamics‘ information technology segment has secured a $17.8 million contract modification to continue supporting the development and maintenance of the U.S. Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System network weapon system.

The Department of Defense said Thursday General Dynamic Information Technology will help develop, integrate, maintain, assess and troubleshoot network and enterprise-level information technology assets from the 480 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing.

The DCGS system serves as the Air Force’s primary tool to collect, process, analyze and disseminate ISR data from multiple intelligence platforms and sensors.

The award was made under the contract that has a total cumulative value of $233.1 million.

Contract work will primarily occur at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia and Beale Air Force Base in California and expand to other locations within and outside the U.S.

Work will start on Feb. 1,2023 and continue through Jan. 31, 2024.

The Acquisition Management and Integration Center is obligating the base contract value of $17.8 million in the Air Force’s operation and maintenance funds.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

