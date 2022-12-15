HII Commences Assembly Work on Navy’s Future Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Sam Nunn

HII hosted a ceremony at its Pascagoula shipyard on Monday to signal the commencement of building the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133).

The upcoming Arleigh Burke-class naval ship will be a DDG 51 Flight III guided missile destroyer that will focus on air and missile defense operations for the U.S. Navy fleet, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

It will be equipped with AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar to boost the naval fleet’s warfighting capability.

DDG 133 was named after former U.S. senator Samuel Augustus Nunn Jr., who represented Georgia between 1972 to 1997. The lawmaker was also a chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Other future designs currently under development at HII’s shipyard are the USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128), USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and USS George M. Neal (DDG 131).