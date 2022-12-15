in News

HII Commences Assembly Work on Navy’s Future Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Sam Nunn

HII Commences Assembly Work on Navy's Future Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Sam Nunn - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII hosted a ceremony at its Pascagoula shipyard on Monday to signal the commencement of building the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133). 

The upcoming Arleigh Burke-class naval ship will be a DDG 51 Flight III guided missile destroyer that will focus on air and missile defense operations for the U.S. Navy fleet, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday. 

It will be equipped with AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar to boost the naval fleet’s warfighting capability.

DDG 133 was named after former U.S. senator Samuel Augustus Nunn Jr., who represented Georgia between 1972 to 1997. The lawmaker was also a chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Other future designs currently under development at HII’s shipyard are the USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128), USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and USS George M. Neal (DDG 131).  

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Arleigh Burke-classDDG 133Govconguided missile destroyerHIImissile defenseU.S. NavyUSS Sam Nunn

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

NetApp-AWS Managed Service Achieves FedRAMP & DOD SRG Authorization for Government Use; Michelle Rudnicki Comments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NetApp-AWS Managed Service Achieves FedRAMP & DOD SRG Authorization for Government Use; Michelle Rudnicki Comments
Cloudflare Granted FedRAMP Moderate Designation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cloudflare Granted FedRAMP Moderate Designation