HTX Labs Gets Air Force Impact Level 2 Authorization for Immersive Training Platform

The U.S. Air Force has authorized HTX Labs’ immersive learning offering to operate data on the service’s networks at Impact Level 2.

The authority to operate issued by the service’s Air Education and Training Command will allow HTX Labs’ EMPACT virtual reality training platform to operate on the Air Force Network and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network, the company said Wednesday.

The Houston-based software company sought the assistance of Ingalls Information Security to provide advice and guide the development of the Department of Defense Risk Management Framework process needed to secure the ATO from the service branch.

HTX Labs President Chris Verret said the ATO will enable the company to deliver a capability built to help airmen develop and sustain immersive training programs at scale.

Over the next six months, HTX Labs will work to secure an IL4 security authorization for its platform.