IBM Tops Navy Prize Challenge to Automate Controlled Unclassified Data

IBM won the top prize in phase two of a challenge to automate the Navy’s controlled unclassified information program.

Launched by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, the prize challenge involved the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to address the categorization of CUI markings, NAVSEA said.

Deloitte finished and a SercoNuix tplaced third. The machine learning and natural language processing group of the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific Division, also participated and took the fourth spot.

The competition was prompted by the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee recommendation to create a stable process of using CUI to resolve inconsistencies and mis-identification of content. CUI markings have 297 categories, making assessment laborious for the Department of Defense and other government agencies handling unclassified data and documents that are subject to control.

