ICF Receives Air Force Environmental Program Support Order; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF will help the U.S. Air Force manage environmental compliance efforts at domestic base sites and installations in the Middle East under a potential 66-month, $25 million task order.

The award from Air Force Central Command includes program office maintenance services meant to ensure the military branch adheres to environmental standards, the company said Thursday.

“We understand the critical role the Air Force Central Command plays in defending the safety and security of nations in Southwest Asia, including the provision of humanitarian aid,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president of ICF’s public sector business.

Lee noted the company will apply its environmental and public health consulting experience to support the customer mission.

The task order has 12 base months, four 12-month options and an additional six-month extension.