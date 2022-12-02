in Contract Awards, News

ICF to Help Expedite FCC’s Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has received a potential three-year, $26 million recompete contract to provide digital modernization advisory and governance support to the Federal Communications Commission.

The contractor said Thursday it will employ Appian’s low-code and automation platform and leverage its grants management knowledge to help modernize FCC’s enterprise-wide mission-critical business systems.

The award has a one-year base and two one-year options.

“ICF understands the unique challenges faced by federal agencies and the need to provide secure, reliable, and perhaps most importantly, scalable technology solutions that advance mission delivery and improve positive outcomes,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector at ICF.

The executive said the company will work closely with FCC to help advance high-speed connectivity in communities across the U.S. through the contract.

