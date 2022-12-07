Intel Selects Bechtel for Chip Manufacturing Plant Construction Project in Ohio

Intel has chosen Bechtel to build semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio, as part of the chipmaker’s $20 billion expansion plan in the state.

The deal covers design and build services for 2.5 million square feet of production and clean room space, which is the first phase of the Intel Ohio project, Bechtel said.

The engineering, procurement and construction firm intends to tap local workforce through collaboration with North America’s Building Trades Unions.

Reston, Virginia-based Bechtel also plans to subcontract local suppliers and launch employee training programs for the project.