in News

Intel Selects Bechtel for Chip Manufacturing Plant Construction Project in Ohio

Intel Selects Bechtel for Chip Manufacturing Plant Construction Project in Ohio - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intel has chosen Bechtel to build semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio, as part of the chipmaker’s $20 billion expansion plan in the state.

The deal covers design and build services for 2.5 million square feet of production and clean room space, which is the first phase of the Intel Ohio project, Bechtel said.

The engineering, procurement and construction firm intends to tap local workforce through collaboration with North America’s Building Trades Unions.

Reston, Virginia-based Bechtel also plans to subcontract local suppliers and launch employee training programs for the project.

Intel kicked off in September its Silicon Heartland investment effort to establish a semiconductor manufacturing site and estimated the initiative will create approximately 10,000 jobs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BechtelCatherine Hunt RyanGovconIntelohiosemiconductor manufacturing

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

DOD Backs Kinetic Tech Production via Contract Awards; Halimah Najieb-Locke Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD Backs Kinetic Tech Production via Contract Awards; Halimah Najieb-Locke Quoted
BAE Unit Secures $128M for Poland Armored Recovery Vehicle Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Unit Secures $128M for Poland Armored Recovery Vehicle Production