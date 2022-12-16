in Contract Awards, News

Invictus Lands DIA Contract for Joint Worldwide Intell Collection System Modernization

Cybersecurity firm Invictus was named as the awardee of a potential eight-year contract to handle the information technology upgrade of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s top-secret Joint Worldwide Intelligence Collection System, Defense News reported Friday. 

Under the contract, the Washington, D.C.-based, veteran-owned business will concentrate on replacing outdated infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and ensuring that the modernized DIA system adheres to the long-term requirements of military and intelligence community users.

The value of the contract was not disclosed. 

DIA Chief Information Officer Doug Cossa said during a briefing on Thursday that the network modernization initiative on JWICS was due to an increased demand for more secure technology against risks. 

Written by Regina Garcia

