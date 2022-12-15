Jacobs Receives Navy Deal for Base Operations Support Services in Florida

Source: wikimedia/Public Domain

Jacobs will provide services in support of base operations at Naval Station Mayport and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida and outlying areas as part of a $30.6 million contract modification.

The recent indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award from the U.S. Navy raises the total cumulative contract value to $148.06 million and extends work through December 2023, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Base operations support services will be conducted in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Navy will use its fiscal 2023 working capital and operation and maintenance funds as well as those of the Marine Corps’ to cover individual task orders as they are issued.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command serves as the contracting activity.