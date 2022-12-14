Jacobs Books $100M NSWC Contract for Undersea Launch Test Facility Services; Mark Walter Quoted

Photo from linkedin.com/in/mark-walter-3a96b310/

Jacobs has won a $99.8 million contract from a division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center to assist with the setup, installation and maintenance of an undersea facility.

The Dallas, Texas-based professional services firm said Wednesday that its work under the Underwater Launch Test Capability services contract will build on technologies it delivered through past contracts.

“We are poised to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s mission by providing technical engineering solutions and total lifecycle leadership for systems that protect and enable the warfighter,” commented Mark Walter, senior vice president of advanced engineering, research and operations at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business.

The contract’s work serves the Crane, Indiana-based arm of the NSWC, with whom Jacobs has been collaborating since 2019. The company team is expected to integrate and implement hardware and software such as a launch reaction stand, arrestment system and crossflow simulator, as well as test vehicles, support equipment and a data acquisition system. They will also help with launch testing for the facility.

Once the facility is up and running, the company will additionally conduct commissioning and verification activities and work to maintain its operation for the unspecified duration of the contract. The underwater hub will reportedly serve as a key research and development and test and evaluation station for the Navy.

Walter said that, to execute the ULTC contract, the company’s team will draw on its extensive experience conceiving, building, manning and sustaining a long line of test facilities.

In July, Jacobs landed a two-year, $64.6 million contract to do similar work with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Under this award, the team is maintaining and upgrading special test equipment for air and underwater launch systems.