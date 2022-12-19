in Contract Awards, News

L3Harris Lands $93M Contract for Public Safety Communications Network Development

L3Harris Technologies has secured a five-year, $93 million contract to help the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority upgrade its public safety communications network system.

The company said Friday it will build a new platform compliant with the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Project 25 standards to enhance response times and collaboration among conductors, station personnel and first responders. 

The upgraded network is envisioned to boost MBTA’s radio quality and communications and ensure the safety of operations and maintenance personnel. 

It will also use flexible architectures to allow the integration of new capabilities in the future.

The P25 standards guide the development of interoperable land mobile radio systems to speed disaster response and management efforts.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

