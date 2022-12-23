L3Harris, SGA Receive 1st Air Force C-130 Aircraft to Undergo Fleet Readiness Upgrades

L3Harris Technologies and Strategic Global Aviation are set to conduct maintenance and other fleet readiness services in support of the U.S. Air Force’s C-130 Hercules following the arrival of the first transport aircraft at the latter’s facility.

SGA recently received authorization from the Department of Defense to provide flight and ground test for the aircraft, according to L3Harris, which is the general contractor of the C-130 Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2.

The companies held an induction and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, attended by SGA CEO Thomas Kane and JP Peloquin, chief of the USAF C-130 Hercules Division.

Sara Tatsch of L3Harris said the partnership provides spacious maintenance facilities and employs Texas- and New York-based technicians who will work on customer missions.

The C-130 AMP Increment 2 program aims to modernize the avionics of the C-130H aircraft fleet deployed by the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. It covers 176 aircraft and includes Type 1 aircrew and maintenance training.