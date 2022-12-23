in News

L3Harris, SGA Receive 1st Air Force C-130 Aircraft to Undergo Fleet Readiness Upgrades

C-130 Aircraft / L3Harris
L3Harris, SGA Receive 1st Air Force C-130 Aircraft to Undergo Fleet Readiness Upgrades - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies and Strategic Global Aviation are set to conduct maintenance and other fleet readiness services in support of the U.S. Air Force’s C-130 Hercules following the arrival of the first transport aircraft at the latter’s facility.

SGA recently received authorization from the Department of Defense to provide flight and ground test for the aircraft, according to L3Harris, which is the general contractor of the C-130 Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2.

The companies held an induction and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, attended by SGA CEO Thomas Kane and JP Peloquin, chief of the USAF C-130 Hercules Division.

Sara Tatsch of L3Harris said the partnership provides spacious maintenance facilities and employs Texas- and New York-based technicians who will work on customer missions.

The C-130 AMP Increment 2 program aims to modernize the avionics of the C-130H aircraft fleet deployed by the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. It covers 176 aircraft and includes Type 1 aircrew and maintenance training.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

C-130 aircraftC-130 Avionics Modernization ProgramGovconJP Peloquinl3harris technologiesSGAStrategic Global AviationThomas KaneU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

CAES to Supply Antenna Components for Lockheed's Naval Electronic Warfare Modernization Work; Mike Kahn Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CAES to Supply Antenna Components for Lockheed’s Naval Electronic Warfare Modernization Work; Mike Kahn Quoted
Terran Orbital Ships Final Satellite Bus for Lockheed's Smallsat Mesh Network Demo Under SDA Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Terran Orbital Ships Final Satellite Bus for Lockheed’s Smallsat Mesh Network Demo Under SDA Program