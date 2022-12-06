Leidos, Microsoft Demo Cloud-Enabled Connection at Army Exercises; Gerry Fasano, Rick Wagner Quoted

Leidos and Microsoft have demonstrated the successful pairing of the former’s Edge to Cloud technology with the Azure Cloud Infrastructure in an effort to bridge the gap between legacy and modern military systems.

The two organizations showcased the collaboration, which represents a milestone in the development of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, during the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 22 experimentation exercises, Leidos announced from Reston, Virginia on Tuesday.

Gerry Fasano

“The recent demonstration at Project Convergence 22 proves that the JADC2 vision is attainable through collaboration with leading defense and commercial partners. Together, Microsoft and Leidos can deploy resilient, state-of-the-art solutions quickly and safely to warfighters across the Department of Defense,” commented Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos Defense Group and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

The technological collaboration will allow for the rapid fielding of advanced software, applications and security strategies in complex operational environments in support of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 strategy. Pairing the programs is meant to harmonize digital technology across all service branches in legacy and cloud networks, enabling joint forces to share data and enhance the decision-making process.

Rick Wagner

“By partnering with Leidos, we are demonstrating how commercial capabilities in a classified cloud can enable improved situational awareness and decision dominance for the DOD through global connectivity, data aggregation and advanced analytics that support decision making,” said Microsoft Federal President and five-time Wash100 Award winner Rick Wagner.

Leidos and Microsoft will continue this partnership to deliver warfighting capabilities to strategic and tactical levels, build architectures that allow the deployment of rapid software and update security surrounding cloud, on-premise and tactical networks.