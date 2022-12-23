in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Books Air Force R&D Contract for Prototype Electronic Warfare Systems

Leidos will conduct studies in support of the development and demonstration of electro-optic sensing defensive electronic warfare prototype under a four-year, $39.18 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The Department of Defense said research is focused on integrated threat warning systems as well as multi-spectral test and developmental risk reduction methodologies.

Leidos will perform work at its Reston, Virginia location, and efforts are expected to run through Dec. 18, 2026. The company won the contract via competitive acquisition.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is obligating $1.7 million from fiscal 2022 research and development funds at the time of award. 

