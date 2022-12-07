Leonardo DRS Produce Next-Gen Forward-Looking IR Sensor for Army

Leonardo DRS will manufacture third-generation infrared sensors to replace the U.S. Army’s second-generation horizontal technology integration system under a $39.5 million contract.

The award covers low-rate initial production of long-range forward-looking IR sensors equipped with an integrated dewar cooler assembly, the company said Monday.

HTI sensing technology is installed on various tactical vehicles including the M1 Abrams main Battle tank and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.

Improving on HTI, DRS intends to use dewar cooler bench to convert IR radiation into video images and enhance the range, resolution and situational awareness of third-generation FLIR sighting systems.

“This award positions DRS for multiple decades of sustained production while setting the stage to extend its position as the U.S. Army’s premier supplier of ground combat vehicle sensors and sights,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of electro-optical and infrared systems division at DRS.

DRS, which completed its merger with RADA Electronic Industries and subsequently went public in late November, is the only company the service branch chose to supply the 3GEN FLIR technology.