Lockheed Invests in Digital Manufacturing Company Fortify

Fortify

Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm has made a strategic investment in Fortify to enable the Boston-based digital manufacturing company to advance additive manufacturing of radio frequency components.

Fortify said Tuesday its Digital Composite Manufacturing platform is designed to enable users to produce complex structures using electrical, mechanical, electromagnetic and thermal properties.

Fortify CEO Lawrence Ganti said the company is thrilled to have Lockheed Martin Ventures as a strategic investor.

Ganti noted that Fortify has developed and tested radar and antenna systems that demonstrate how additive manufacturing technologies can create value in the areas of defense, aerospace and communications.

Other organizations that have made investments in Fortify are In-Q-Tel, Cota Capital, Accel Partners, Neotribe, Prelude Ventures, OceanAzul, Mainspring and the Department of Energy.