Lockheed, Sintavia Form Additive Manufacturing Tech Partnership

Lockheed Martin has partnered with aerospace and defense systems design company Sintavia to study the use of metal additive manufacturing in multiple technology areas.

The partnership will look into 3D printing methods that employ bed fusion, laser powder, electron beam-directed energy deposition and friction stir as a substitute to casting and forging processes, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Sintavia uses its applied additive technology to produce mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers. The Florida-based company acted as an AM supply chain representative at a May 6 event in Cincinnati where President Joe Biden unveiled his administration’s AM Forward initiative.

“Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with Sintavia demonstrates our dedication to the White House’s AM Forward campaign in reducing overall operating costs and strengthening our domestic supply chain, efforts that are in line with our 21st Century Security vision,” said David Tatro, vice president for operations process transformation at Lockheed.