USAF Vet Aaron Prupas Named Strategic Adviser at Cognitive Space

Source: Cognitive Space

Aaron Prupas, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, has joined Cognitive Space to serve as a strategic adviser at the Houston, Texas-headquartered satellite software developer.

In this role, Prupas will help guide Cognitive Space in building partnerships and expanding its presence in the defense and intelligence sectors, the company said Thursday.

Prupas previously functioned as director for defense intelligence at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, where he oversaw the delivery of artificial intelligence and machine learning and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to combatant commands and combat support agencies.

The former service member also served as director of intelligence and information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Prupas joined the Air Force in 1990 and was deployed in support of multiple operations, including Southern Watch, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support.

Cognitive Space offers a machine intelligence platform that supports satellite mission operations of defense and commercial customers.