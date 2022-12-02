in Executive Moves, News

USAF Vet Aaron Prupas Named Strategic Adviser at Cognitive Space

USAF Vet Aaron Prupas Named Strategic Adviser at Cognitive Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Source: Cognitive Space

Aaron Prupas, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, has joined Cognitive Space to serve as a strategic adviser at the Houston, Texas-headquartered satellite software developer.

In this role, Prupas will help guide Cognitive Space in building partnerships and expanding its presence in the defense and intelligence sectors, the company said Thursday. 

Prupas previously functioned as director for defense intelligence at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, where he oversaw the delivery of artificial intelligence and machine learning and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to combatant commands and combat support agencies.

The former service member also served as director of intelligence and information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Prupas joined the Air Force in 1990 and was deployed in support of multiple operations, including Southern Watch, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support.

Cognitive Space offers a machine intelligence platform that supports satellite mission operations of defense and commercial customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Aaron PrupasAir Forcecognitive spaceDefense Departmentexecutive moveGovconintelligence community

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Paperless Innovations' Mike Tocci on Commercial SaaS Tech for Procurement Compliance Automation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations’ Mike Tocci on Commercial SaaS Tech for Procurement Compliance Automation
Ensco-Led Industry Team to Build, Test DOE Fortis Railcar; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco-Led Industry Team to Build, Test DOE Fortis Railcar; Jeff Stevens Quoted