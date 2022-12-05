Mark Henrie Promoted to Jacobs Division VP, Deputy GM of Missile Defense Group

Mark Henrie, who joined Jacobs in 2015 after a nearly one-decade career at the Missile Defense Agency, has been elevated to the positions of division vice president and deputy general manager at the company’s missile defense group.

Prior to his promotion, Henrie was director of event and warfighting support in Jacobs’ Colorado Springs office. He previously held the same title with responsibility for space and missile defense strategic planning functions.

While at the MDA, he managed space system requirements and test and integration efforts within an agency-operated center at Schriever Air Force Base.

The Penn State University alumnus also worked as an assistant program manager at the U.S. Army, where he led the implementation of the branch’s Installation Information Infrastructure Modernization Program.

He held various officer roles during his military career, which included service as a company commander at Army Communications-Electronics Command.