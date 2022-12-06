in Contract Awards, News, Space

Maxar Taps Sierra Space to Supply Satellite Solar Power Tech

Maxar Taps Sierra Space to Supply Satellite Solar Power Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The space-focused business of Sierra Nevada Corp. will provide Maxar Technologies with solar power services and production capability to support 16 satellites that are used for the latter’s proliferated low Earth orbit spacecraft platform.

Sierra Space said Monday its solar arrays, which are currently in production, will be used to meet the requirements of the space defense contract.

The solar arrays are crafted for multiple applications including lunar surface missions, individual and small spacecraft constellations and national security systems while Maxar’s LEO spacecraft platform is designed to support a variety of missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security. 

“Sierra Space is very pleased to be working with Maxar to showcase the value our technology and expertise bring to the high-growth space applications business and fast-evolving category for both civil and national security applications,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardEarth observationGovconlow Earth orbitMaxar TechnologiessatelliteSierra SpaceSolar PowerTom Vice

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Booz Allen Utilizes AWS Tools to Support Government Customer Cloud Migration Effort - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen Utilizes AWS Tools to Support Government Customer Cloud Migration Effort