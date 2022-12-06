Maxar Taps Sierra Space to Supply Satellite Solar Power Tech

The space-focused business of Sierra Nevada Corp. will provide Maxar Technologies with solar power services and production capability to support 16 satellites that are used for the latter’s proliferated low Earth orbit spacecraft platform.

Sierra Space said Monday its solar arrays, which are currently in production, will be used to meet the requirements of the space defense contract.

The solar arrays are crafted for multiple applications including lunar surface missions, individual and small spacecraft constellations and national security systems while Maxar’s LEO spacecraft platform is designed to support a variety of missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security.

“Sierra Space is very pleased to be working with Maxar to showcase the value our technology and expertise bring to the high-growth space applications business and fast-evolving category for both civil and national security applications,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice.