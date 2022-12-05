MDP Collaborating With Former Dovel Execs to Pursue Government Tech Investments

Source: Wikimedia/Public Domain

Damon Griggs and Jon Brooks, former Dovel Technologies executives, have entered into a partnership with Madison Dearborn Partners to help the private equity firm identify and pursue investment opportunities in the federal government technology sector.

Griggs and Brooks both bring decades of industry experience in areas such as business development, technology delivery, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and customer relationship, MDP said Thursday.

The partnership comes more than a year after Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, acquired Dovel in a deal that aimed to expand its public safety, health and human services segments.

“Damon and Jon bring a wealth of expertise and proven success building companies that provide valuable solutions for federal clients that will benefit MDP’s continued investment in the attractive market for government technology services,” said Matt Norton, managing director and head of MDP’s business and government software and services team.

Griggs took the helm at Dovel in November 2019 after serving as the company’s president and chief operating officer. He previously held leadership positions at technology services companies including Alion Science and Technology, InScope International and Washington Consulting.

On the other hand, Brooks most recently served as chief legal officer and senior vice president of corporate development at Dovel. Before joining the company, he was head of mergers and acquisitions and deputy general counsel at Engility.