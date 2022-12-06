Army Vet Michael Jackson Appointed as Peraton’s Combatant Command Business Development Director

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-jackson758/

Michael Jackson, a nearly three-decade U.S. Army veteran, has been appointed as combatant command business development director at Peraton, according to his LinkedIn post published Monday.

Jackson spent around 28 years in the service branch handling organizational development-related positions. Most recently, he served as the Joint Staff J5, director of plans, policy and partnerships in support of the Cyber National Mission Force for over two years.

Prior to that, he briefly worked as a senior army fellow representing the Army, Joint Service and Department of Defense at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Jackson also previously held roles involving Army information operations within and outside the U.S., with his longest stint being the European Command’s chief of information operations.

Earlier in his career, Jackson managed the training and operational activities of several military divisions.