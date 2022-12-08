in Executive Moves, News

Michael Rogers Appointed to Quantum Xchange Board

Photo: Brunswick

Michael Rogers, a 37-year U.S. Navy veteran who formerly led the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, has been appointed a member of the board of directors at cybersecurity company Quantum Xchange.

As a board member, the retired Navy admiral will offer his advice to the Quantum Xchange management team on innovation and go-to-market matters concerning the Phio Trusted Xchange platform, the company said Wednesday.

Rogers, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, culminated his military career in 2018 after a four-year tenure as head of the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.

Quantum Xchange’s board also includes private-sector security professionals John Stewart, former senior vice president and chief security and trust officer at Cisco Systems, and former Accenture executive Rick Golden.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company aims to help government and enterprise customers manage cryptographic stacks to secure data with the Phio TX platform.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

