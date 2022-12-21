in News, Technology

Motorola Solutions Gets DISA Certification for Video Security Tech; Joe Balchune Quoted

https://www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom/press-releases/avigilon-certified-by-joint-interoperability-test-command.html
Motorola Solutions Gets DISA Certification for Video Security Tech; Joe Balchune Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Motorola Solutions suite of camera and video management software offerings has passed the evaluation process run by the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Interoperability Test Command.

DISA certified the Avigilon H5A Series and Control Center products for compliance with standards meant to ensure information technology systems can interoperate to support Department of Defense missions, the company said Tuesday.

Joe Balchune, vice president of federal markets at Motorola Solutions, said the certification reflects the company’s “commitment to supporting our customers with security solutions that meet exacting criteria and can be trusted to help protect their operations.”

A DOD-approved laboratory carried out the test of Avigilon platforms.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Avigilon Control CenterAvigilon video security systemDefense DepartmentDefense Information Systems AgencyFederal Information Processing StandardsGovconH5A SeriesJoe BalchuneJoint Interoperability Test Commandmotorola solutions

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

State Department Invites Private Sector Participation in Space Commerce Events in 2023 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
State Department Invites Private Sector Participation in Space Commerce Events in 2023
HII Kicks Off Fabrication of Navy's Latest Assault Ship USS Fallujah - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII Kicks Off Fabrication of Navy’s Latest Assault Ship USS Fallujah