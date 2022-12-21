Motorola Solutions Gets DISA Certification for Video Security Tech; Joe Balchune Quoted

A Motorola Solutions suite of camera and video management software offerings has passed the evaluation process run by the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Interoperability Test Command.

DISA certified the Avigilon H5A Series and Control Center products for compliance with standards meant to ensure information technology systems can interoperate to support Department of Defense missions, the company said Tuesday.

Joe Balchune, vice president of federal markets at Motorola Solutions, said the certification reflects the company’s “commitment to supporting our customers with security solutions that meet exacting criteria and can be trusted to help protect their operations.”

A DOD-approved laboratory carried out the test of Avigilon platforms.