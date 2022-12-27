in News, Space

NASA Issues RFI for Commercial Spacecraft Reboost Capabilities

Image by: Andrey VP from shutterstock.com
NASA Issues RFI for Commercial Spacecraft Reboost Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has started soliciting information on potential offerors that could provide commercial capabilities to reboost the orbit of satellites and other space technologies.

The space agency considers using the Hubble Space Telescope for a demonstration over the next few years and expects potential partners to provide the launch vehicle, spacecraft and other resources to support the demonstration, according to a request for information published Thursday.

“Should NASA decide to pursue this demonstration, GSFC would provide technical information and technical consultation with GSFC HST experts to facilitate rendezvous, docking, and reboost,” the notice reads.

The agency wants interested stakeholders to describe their proposed concept of operations such as technical approach for carrying out a demonstration, number of burns, length of docked period; capabilities to support the concept; and evaluation of risks to the Hubble.

Potential vendors should also state in their responses the technical objectives of their envisioned demonstration, technical readiness level of key components, timeline for completion in 18 to 24 months and nonmonetary contributions or resources they expect from NASA.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 24.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Goddard Space Flight CenterGovconGSFCHSTHubble Space TelescopeNASArequest for informationRFIspacecraft reboost

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

DISA OKs Automated Benchmark for Microsoft Windows Server 2022 STIG - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DISA OKs Automated Benchmark for Microsoft Windows Server 2022 STIG
NGA-led Collaboration Yields 4 Additional Years of High-Resolution Arctic Map - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NGA-led Collaboration Yields 4 Additional Years of High-Resolution Arctic Map