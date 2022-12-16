National Renewable Energy Lab to Award Funds to Small & Medium Wind Turbine Manufacturers

https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/renewable-energy-wind-turbines-623113934

Eleven companies are set to receive $2.9 million in total funds from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to optimize wind turbine system designs, modernize manufacturing processes and contribute to distributed wind turbine deployment efforts in the U.S.

NREL will issue the awards as part of the 2022-2023 Competitiveness Improvement Project, which offers financial and technical assistance to builders of wind turbine systems that generate less than a megawatt of power, DOE said Thursday.

The 11 awardees are as follows:

Bergey Windpower

Carter Wind Turbines

Eocycle America

NPS Solutions

Pecos Wind Power

Primus Wind Power

RRD Engineering

Sonsight Wind

Windurance

Windward Engineering

Xflow Energy

Once the grants are finalized, the laboratory will have awarded a total of $15.4 million in federal funds to 26 businesses via 64 subcontracts since the project’s inception one decade ago.

“By driving down costs and improving technology, these projects can help create more resilient communities and support the Biden administration’s goals of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050,” said Alejandro Moreno, acting assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy at DOE.