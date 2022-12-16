Lynn Martin: Google Helps Navy Facility Adopt Cloud-Based Communications & Collaboration Tools

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lynn-martin-049a27a9/overlay/photo/

Google‘s public sector business helped the U.S. Navy implement a suite of cloud-based communications and collaboration applications for a shipyard located in Japan.

Lynn Martin, vice president of the North American public sector business at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post the Workspace platform allows U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center to communicate with service personnel across the globe.

SRF-JRMC now has access to various features such as voice over internet protocol for making phone calls, translated captions via the Meet voice service and shared file storage in Drive.

The center’s information technology department used Workspace to consolidate data from Japanese and international sources on the COVID-19 pandemic into a dashboard and completed the development effort in less than two hours with the Looker Studio tool, according to Martin.

Peter Guo, chief information officer at SRF-JRMC, said cloud collaboration technology works to provide the center with secure connectivity and helps personnel address a language barrier when communicating with colleagues in other parts of the world.

“We’ve improved our ability to operate anytime, and anywhere and have increased our ability to securely communicate and coordinate especially during network outages and natural disasters,” Guo added.