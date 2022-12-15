NetApp-AWS Managed Service Achieves FedRAMP & DOD SRG Authorization for Government Use; Michelle Rudnicki Comments

Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, a fully managed data and storage service, has achieved FedRAMP and Department of Defense certification and is approved for public sector use.

The service, offered by a NetApp-Amazon Web Services partnership, now has FedRAMP Moderate and High authorizations in select regions and meets impact levels two, four and five of the DOD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide, NetApp said Thursday.

With FSx for ONTAP’s achievement of these security standards, government agencies are cleared to begin moving their data workloads to the AWS Cloud. Michelle Rudnicki, vice president of U.S. Public Sector for NetApp, said the close link between the two companies will offer customers a “seamless” migration to the cloud.

“Because NetApp storage management solutions are so tightly integrated with the AWS Cloud, government agencies can see immediate benefits of migrating workloads by using the same NetApp tools and processes they are already using in on-premises environments and by seamlessly integrating into existing AWS workloads,” Rudnicki noted.

Last year, NetApp ONTAP became the first storage and data management platform to achieve Commercial Solutions for Classified validation for a data-at-rest capability package, which certifies commercial information technology products that meet stringent encryption and security standards.

FSx for ONTAP has also cleared related compliances including NIST SP 800-53.

Cloud migration efforts across the public sector are notably accelerating. In early December, AWS was named as one of five awardees on the DOD’s highly-anticipated $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract. The multiple-award IDIQ will enable the department to directly procure cloud service offerings from industry providers across all security and classification levels.