NGA-led Collaboration Yields 4 Additional Years of High-Resolution Arctic Map

Four more years of high-resolution imagery has been added to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s ArcticDEM, a digital elevation model mapping the entire Arctic region.

NGA said Wednesday that it collaborated with academic and private sector institutions to gather data, which increases the database by more than 50 percent compared to previous representations.

The ArcticDEM provides a 2-meter resolution of a three-dimensional representation of the Arctic. The latest imagery covers northern Canada, Scandinavia, Greenland, Alaska, Siberia, the Pan-Arctic, and other regions beyond 60 degrees north that have not previously been captured.

The collection is currently being used in the study of climate change, and also helps in the detection of topographical shifts over time. It is accessible on a cloud-based platform from NGA’s website with reduced resolution versions for mapping purposes.