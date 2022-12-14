NGA Requests Info on Source Content Dissemination Services System Development

"Monitor Binary", by geralt, https://pixabay.com/illustrations/monitor-binary-binary-system-1307227/, licensed under CC0

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is seeking industry input on the development of a cloud-based architecture envisioned to automate the collection, dissemination and analysis of GEOINT data and products.

NGA said in a notice SAM.gov posted Monday it wants information from companies capable of providing operations and maintenance support services to help maintain, operate and upgrade current and future services and capabilities developed by the Source Content Dissemination Services system.

The agency will also task the selected contractor to modernize, patch and maintain security technical implementation guides and perform system upgrades to replace and realign SCDS workflows to optimize and automate large bulk orders for custom media.

The government anticipates awarding a contract for O&M support services in November 2023.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance with four option years.