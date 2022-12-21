NIST, AIM Photonics Seek to Develop Faster Chips With New Tool

The National Institute of Standards and Technology and AIM Photonics will work on a new tool that could help developers design new integrated photonic circuits used in high-performance computing systems and fiber-optic networks under a cooperative research and development agreement.

Under the partnership, NIST will develop calibration structures that could be used in testing and measuring the chips’ electronic performance, while AIM Photonics will integrate the resulting structures into a process design kit that could be available to users within a year, NIST said Tuesday.

Engineers use a process design kit to design new chips for production at AIM Photonics’ facilities.

“Accurate measurements are key to advancing high-speed communications,” said David Harame, chief operating officer at AIM Photonics.

“These enhancements will give our members and customers the tools they need to design the next generation of advanced photonic chips,” Harame added.

New York-based AIM Photonics is one of the manufacturing innovation institutes established by the Department of Defense and is a public-private partnership that advances the development and commercialization of new technologies for photonic chips production by providing businesses, agencies and academic institutions access to fabrication facilities and expertise.