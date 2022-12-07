Northrop Demos Sensor Tech at Military Installation; Jennifer Walsmith Quoted

Credit: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has showcased the potential of a company-built sensing technology to support data transmission and sharing in military operations.

The Converged Sensor demonstration took place at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland and applied the system to a mission scenario using ground test equipment for radio frequencies, the company said Tuesday.

The sensor, which employs an open architecture designed to function across multiple domains, is designed to support the military decisionmaking process known as “Observe, Orient, Decide and Act.”

Jennifer Walsmith, vice president of cyber and information solutions at Northrop, said the demo showed that the company’s sensor technology could work with multiple command nodes via an open systems gateway.

