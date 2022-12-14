Northrop to Modernize Hypersonics Manufacturing Infrastructure With Air Force Funds

https://news.northropgrumman.com/news/releases/northrop-grumman-increases-hypersonic-manufacturing-production-capacity-and-affordability

The Air Force Research Laboratory granted funding to Northrop Grumman to support expanded production of hypersonic weapons at its facility in Elkton, Maryland.

The company said Tuesday AFRL’s Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Division awarded Northrop $8.8 million to make the enhancements to its manufacturing technology, which involves both traditional and novel techniques combined with digital engineering.

According to Northrop, it intends to increase capacity at a reduced processing time.

A segment of the Elkton site is planned to become the first hypersonics capability infrastructure where such products are processed from design to development, manufacturing and integration.

“Through our partnership with AFRL and our internal investments in propulsion infrastructure and innovation, we are making hypersonics a cost-effective reality,” said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager of Northrop’s weapon systems unit.